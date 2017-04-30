It's Top 200 Survey Time!

Electrical Wholesaling magazine is once again collecting data for its annual ranking of the Top 200 electrical distributors. The ranking will be included in the June issue of the magazine. If you would like your company to be considered for this year’s ranking in Electrical Wholesaling’s June issue, just click here or paste the link below in your browser. The survey will take no more than five minutes of your time.

Link to online survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/EW_Top_200_Survey_2017

The editors of Electrical Wholesaling hope to see your company listed in this year’s Top 200. If you have any questions, contact me at (913) 967-1743 or via e-mail at [email protected] We look forward to your response. Click here to begin the survey. The deadline for responses is Wednesday, May 10.