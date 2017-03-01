Legrand North America Moves Into Lighting Fixtures with Purchase of Original Cast Lighting

Legrand North America, West Hartford, CT, has made an interesting acquisition that gives it a play in a market where it hasn’t been active — architectural and decorative lighting. Legrand, known mostly for controls and wiring devices, acquired Original Cast Lighting Inc. (OCL), St. Louis, a family-owned manufacturer with a 40-year history making decorative and custom lighting fixtures for commercial applications.

“This market continues to grow as digital technology transforms product offerings, while lighting designers and specifiers drive demand for more innovative and contemporary lighting solutions,” said John Selldorff, CEO, Legrand North and Central America. “The acquisition by Legrand will strengthen OCL’s ability to offer a full complement of innovative, attractive and solution-oriented lighting product. OCL will continue to operate as a standalone business within Legrand, North America.”

The move gives OCL resources to expand and accelerate its product offerings, according to Josh Shapiro, president of Original Cast Lighting. “For over 44 years, OCL has been dedicated to designing lighting fixtures that enhance building environments, create energy savings and respond to the evolving needs of the design community,” said Shapiro. “Joining forces with Legrand, North America will enable us to greatly enhance our ability to expand our product offerings and to bring those products to market much faster than we could have in the past.”

Legrand has been expanding its lighting control offerings into the Internet of Things (IoT) space, most recently with the introduction of its ELIOT platform for connected devices.