Milbank to Exit Generator Business

Milbank, Kansas City, MO, will exit the generator market to focus resources on its principal business of metering equipment, electrical enclosures and enclosed controls. As of June 30 Milbank will no longer sell generators. This marks the end of a seven-year partnership with Briggs & Stratton, Milwaukee-based engine, power equipment and generator manufacturer.

“Briggs & Stratton has been a great partner for the last several years,” Brad Skinner, Milbank president, said in the press release. “We have worked together to offer a premier product to the electrical channel and have been successful in doing so. However, we see significant opportunity to grow our metering and enclosure products and are refocusing our efforts to those lines.”

Briggs & Stratton plans to continue selling their home standby generators through the electrical distribution channel under its own brand, and will work with the Milbank team to transition the business. Milbank will continue to offer its transfer switch products, including the manual transfer switch, Vigilant and SynapSwitch as part of its enclosed control product line.

“We value our distributor partners and will ensure access to the same high quality products and services under the Briggs & Stratton name,” Chris Buelow, V.P. of sales and marketing for Milbank, said in the release. “I am encouraged by the excitement of the Briggs team to continue to support our customers.”