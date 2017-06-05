NEMA Reps to Present at NFPA Conference on IoT Impact on Building Safety Codes

Representatives from National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), Rosslyn, VA, will present at the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Conference & Expo in Boston, MA, tomorrow on the intersection of the Internet of Things (IoT) and building safety codes.

“Our presentation will focus on NEMA’s new interactive, online IoT handbook,” said Steve Griffith, NEMA industry director. “This resource is intended to provide member companies with actionable information related to the use of specific IoT protocols, communication technologies, and standards within the vertical markets of industrial, commercial, and residential buildings. As more and more IoT devices enter the market, achieving a common understanding of applicable IoT business cases regarding building safety codes will be necessary through economic analysis and education.”

“IoT device implementation will create new scenarios not currently covered in the codebooks, including effects on electrical systems and how code requirements are applied,” added Jack Lyons, NEMA field rep.

Griffith has more than 17 years of experience in program and project management, including a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification. He is the industry director for NEMA's Connected Systems Division and manages product sections in such areas as distribution automation, energy storage, electric metering, electric vehicle supply equipment, and power electronics. He is also the principle NEMA staff liaison for NEMA's Internet of Things (IoT) activities, in which NEMA leads and defines common approaches to standardization, guidelines, and architecture development while enabling connectivity and interoperability and safeguarding cybersecurity in electrotechnical and medical imaging products.

As a field representative, Lyons monitors state code adoption and other regulatory issues related to NEMA products in eleven Northeast states and the District of Columbia. He assists authorities having jurisdiction and end users with product applications and code requirements. Lyons has maintained a Massachusetts journeyman and master electrician license for 40 years, he is a certified digital electronics instructor, and he previously worked as an electrical contractor, licensed vocational instructor, and OSHA safety trainer for construction and general industry. He was also an inspector of wires for several towns in Western Massachusetts and is a member of the Western Massachusetts chapter of the International Association of Electrical Inspectors (IAEI).