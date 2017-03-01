Menu
Revolution Lighting Lands $4 Million School Contract

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc., Stamford, CT, recently secured LED lighting contracts totaling approximately $4 million, including school districts within New Jersey, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Revolution Lighting’s operating divisions, Energy Source and Tri-State LED, provided turnkey services that began with a comprehensive assessment to establish the most energy-efficient program and included installing its high-performance LED tubes and Eco thin panel fixtures. These LED solutions reduce lighting energy use by more than 60% while increasing light output for enhanced safety and better learning.

