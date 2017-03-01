Menu
Sonepar Buys Italian Distributor

Global electrical distribution giant Sonepar, Paris, announced that the family firm Sacchi, one of Italy’s leading electrical product wholesalers, will join Sonepar in Italy, subject to approval by Italian’s antitrust authority.

“Due to its values, image, quality service and the technical know-how of its associates — particularly in serving industrial customers — Sacchi enjoys benchmark status in Italy’s electrical wholesaling market,” said a Sonepar release.

Once completed, the acquisition will double the size of Sonepar’s business in Europe’s third largest market and will strengthen its position in Lombardy, Italy’s biggest industrial market. Sonepar said the addition of Sacchi will also boost its logistical and technical capabilities.

Sacchi will keep its own management team while sharing best practices with Sonepar Italia and work together on value-added initiatives.

