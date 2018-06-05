Menu
Billion-Dollar Project Breaks Ground Along San Diego Waterfront

The project will include two hotels, 1.1 million square feet of office space, 391,000 square feet of restaurants and shops, 4.5 acres of public open space, and 2,400 underground parking spaces.

There’s been no shortage of bold new construction projects in downtown San Diego, but the Manchester Pacific Gateway project that broke ground earlier this week may be tough to beat. The $1.5 billion redevelopment of 12 acres of prime real estate along the San Diego waterfront will transform the look and feel of the city.  A report at www.sandiegometro.com  said the project, which will feature a new regional headquarters for the U.S. Navy will include “two hotels, 1.1 million square feet of office space, 391,000 square feet of restaurants and shops, 4.5 acres of public open space, and 2,400 underground parking spaces.” The project, which has been planned for more than a decade, is expected to open in three years.

