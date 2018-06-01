Cal Ripken Joins Robroy Industries at NAED Dessert Reception

Robroy Industries hosted its annual gourmet dessert reception during this year’s recent NAED National Meeting in Chicago. This popular event has been presented for many decades as a way for Robroy Industries to demonstrate support and appreciation for its electrical products distributor partners. This year’s special guest was legendary Hall of Fame baseball player Cal “Iron Man” Ripken, Jr., an athlete who exemplifies extraordinary excellence and professional dedication. The evening also featured an exclusive preview of Robroy’s new video, Leading the Way, a tribute to the company’s rich history of leadership and commitment to the industry.

During this year’s dessert reception, Robroy Industries’ CEO, Rob McIlroy; Robroy Raceway Division President, Steve Voelzke; and Robroy Enclosures President, Jeff Seagle, presented a check for $2,500 to the NAED Education And Research Foundation. David Maxwell, senior VP of Graybar, and Tom Naber, president and CEO of NAED and chairman of NAED Foundation’s board of directors, accepted the contribution. Since 2009, Robroy Industries has made significant annual donations to the NAED Education and Research Foundation on behalf of all guests who attend the dessert reception.

“At Robroy Industries, we place a high value on education,” Rob McIlroy stated. “It is a pleasure to partner with the NAED Education and Research Foundation each year to help further education for our channel partners. Only through ever-increasing knowledge can businesses serving the electrical products industry meet ever-changing marketplace needs.”

The NAED Education and Research Foundation was established to further the professional growth and career development of the thousands of persons who work in the electrical products industry.