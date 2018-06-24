City Electric Supply Hosts Largest Conference in Company History

City Electric Supply, Dallas, TX, ranked #8 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2018 Top 200, recently hosted its third biannual NAMC in Grapevine, TX, at the Gaylord Texan where more than 1,200 employees converged for three days of learning, celebration, and networking.

Historically, this event was accessible only to branch managers and senior leadership, but the company decided the experience was too valuable an experience to share with less than a quarter of the employees and extended the invitation this year to operations managers and outside sales representatives in every branch instead of branch managers (who will instead attend NAMC 2020 in Orlando).

“My biggest takeaway was that CES is definitely going somewhere,” said CES Nashville Downtown Operations Manager Caleb Huestis in the press release. “To be able to really see the growth in the last couple years and meet and hear from people in the other branches was exciting. It really put the icing on the cake that the opportunities here are endless.” said. Huestis joined CES less than two years ago.

Highlights of the weekend included a private concert from Blues Traveler, tradeshow hosting 54 vendors, casino night, lots of food and laughs, and valuable networking time with peers and senior leadership.

NAMC18 was branded The Journey and while the visuals were very outdoorsy and hiker-esque, the message was clear: career journeys at CES are personal and abundant. CES celebrated two retirements in senior leadership from 40+ year tenures at the company, and shared stories of how the organic growth model within CES provided endless career opportunity for individuals that they felt couldn’t be matched elsewhere.

Co-COO Andrew Dawes said in the press release, “This company was built on the fact that you’ll get out of what what you put into it. Bringing everyone together for this event is a massive financial investment into the retention of our employees, but we believe the camraderie and the opportunity that builds as a result of this cannot be accomplished without having everyone together.”

City Electric Supply is a family-owned electrical wholesale distributor headquarteered in Dallas, Texas and dedicated to providing the best customer service in the industry since 1983. City Electric Supply currently operates 454 locations in the United States.