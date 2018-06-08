Electrical Wholesaling Industry Experts and Advisors

This page highlights some of Electrical Wholesaling’s regular content contributors who are also experts in the electrical industry. Browse the list, view their content, and connect with them. If you are interested contributing content to Electrical Wholesaling, please send an email to [email protected].

Herm Isenstein

Economic Forecasting / President, DISC Corp.

Since founding DISC Corp. almost 30 years ago, Herm Isenstein has become the premier economist in the electrical wholesaling industry He worked for 10-plus years with General Electric in market planning and analysis assignments and before that spent more than four years in Tehran, Iran as an economic advisor to the Iranian Oil Operating Companies. His educational background is in economics and econometrics and he holds an MBA from the University of Chicago. If you have any questions about DISC's subscription-based data services, contact Herm at 203-799-3673 / [email protected]. / Read Herm's articles

John Gross

Copper Pricing / President, J.E. Gross & Co.

John Gross is president of J.E. Gross & Co., Inc, the management consulting firm he established in 1987. In addition to his consulting activities, Gross has worked with global leaders in the metals industry over the past thirty-five years. He began his career in metals in 1973 when he joined U.S. Metals Refining Company, a division of Amax Inc., where he rose to become manager of administration. In 1981 he joined Hudson Bay Mining and Smelting as manager of trading and in 1983 became a futures broker with Johnson Matthey, specializing in metals on Comex and the London Metal Exchange.

He joined BICC Cables Corp. in 1985, now owned by General Cable, where he became V.P. of strategic metals for their North American operations. He was also director of metals management with Scott Brass, a producer and manufacturer of copper and brass strip products.

Gross is a graduate of Hofstra University, and is a highly decorated Vietnam Veteran. He has held memberships in several trade organizations; was a director of the American Copper Council, and served as a member of the Comex Advisory Committee. You can contact John at [email protected] / 631-824-6486. / Read John's articles

Burk Burkhardt

Mergers & Acquisitions / Senior Managing Director, HT Capital

Burk Burkhardt has been with HT Capital Advisors since 1994. Prior to joining the firm, he was a general investment banker for over 10 years with Janney Montgomery Scott, the investment banking subsidiary of Penn Mutual Life. He began his career as a financial analyst with Aetna Life and Casualty’s Private Placement Financing Department and subsequently was elected an officer and became manager of Aetna’s Corporate Development Department. He is a U.S. Army Veteran and holds an A.B. from Brown University; an MBA from Columbia University Business School; and an L.L.B from Duke University School of Law. He can be contacted at (212) 759-9080 or [email protected]. / Read Burk's articles and contributions to Electrical Wholesaling

Ted Konnerth

Human Resources & Lighting / President & CEO, Egret Consulting Group

Ted Konnerth is president/CEO of Egret Consulting Group, Mundelein, Ill., a retained search firm with specialties in the electrical market, consulting services (architectural and engineering), and mergers and acquisitions consulting. Prior to founding Egret Consulting in 1999, Konnerth was Cooper Lighting’s vice president of sales. Contact info: (847) 307-7125; or e-mail: [email protected] / Read Ted's articles

David Gordon

Marketing / President, Channel Marketing Group

David Gordon is a 30-plus year business-to-business marketing veteran. He spent the first 11 years of his career in the performance marketing industry helping clients achieve goals such as increasing sales and market share, acquiring new customers, improving customer retention, enhancing employee loyalty and building and enhancing brand awareness.

As V.P. of marketing and e-commerce strategies for the IMARK buying/marketing group, he developed strategies to increase manufacturer sales and market share through the group’s members and in helping members enhance their marketing efforts. In 2001, Gordon founded Channel Marketing Group, a marketing consulting firm for electrical distributors and electrical manufacturers. He has worked with distributors in the development and implementation of their strategic plans and marketing strategies, and with manufacturers on market research, market segmentation strategies, customer specific approaches, branding initiatives and distributor portfolio strategies. Gordon is a frequent contributor to Electrical Wholesaling and has written for Industrial Supply Magazine, Progressive Distributor, Modern Distribution Management and Supply House Times. He has presented at NAED’s Marketing Conference, Wit's Marketing Conference, speaks at distributor and manufacturer meetings and advisory councils and has co-authored a chapter in NAW's Outlook 2009 on Private Labeling.

Contact David Gordon at 919-488-8635 / [email protected]. / Read David's articles

Mike Dandridge

Sales / Founder, High Voltage Performance



Mike is the founder of High Voltage Performance, a consulting firm that specializes in designing customer experiences for the industrial marketplace. Dandridge has 25 years of experience in the electrical market, including sales and management positions with Rexel and authored the books, Thinking Outside the Bulb and Business Turnaround. You can contact Mike at [email protected] or 214-708-2534. / Read Mike's articles