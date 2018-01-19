Feb. 21 State of the Wholesale Industry Webinar

On Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. Eastern, Blue Ridge, Atlanta, GA, a provider of supply chain management services, is broadcasting the results of a survey of NAW Smart Brief readers that outlines what leading-edge companies are doing to compete in today’s ultra-competitive landscape. The webinar will offer tips on how distributors can tweak their inventory optimization operations to ensure they thrive in 2018.

The webinar will explore Blue Ridge’s 2018 State of Wholesale Distribution Supply Chain Report and discuss the true state of supply chain planning and inventory optimization for wholesalers and distributors. Attendees to the webinar will receive a complimentary copy of the 2018 State of Wholesale Distribution Supply Chain Report. Click here to register or paste this link in your browser:

https://blueridge.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YIPAWUz3RAi4PPYbiLunDw