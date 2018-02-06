Graybar Wins 5-Year Contract to Supply U.S. Communities Government Purchasing Alliance

Graybar Electric Co., St. Louis, MO, has been awarded a five-year contract to distribute electrical, lighting, data communications and security products and related services to the participants of U.S. Communities Government Purchasing Alliance.

The City of Kansas City, Missouri, served as the lead public agency and awarded Graybar the contract after carefully evaluating proposals from several distributors. Graybar has served U.S. Communities for nearly two decades, and this is Graybar’s ninth contract awarded through the U.S. Communities cooperative purchasing program. The five-year contract was effective on Feb. 1 and includes the option to extend the contract for three additional periods of two years each.

Through the U.S. Communities program, Graybar provides procurement resources and solutions to local and state government agencies, school districts (K-12), higher education institutions and nonprofits. Participating agencies have access to Graybar’s products and services that help them manage their facilities in an efficient and cost-effective way. In addition, they can leverage the capabilities of Graybar’s nationwide network of distribution facilities, its technology capabilities and the knowledge and experience of its 8,500 employees.

“We value our longstanding relationship with U.S. Communities and the City of Kansas City,” said David Maxwell, Graybar senior VP of sales in the press release. “We look forward to increasing the number of registered agencies utilizing the U.S. Communities program and growing our business by providing quality products and innovative services that support agencies in our local communities.”