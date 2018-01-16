Menu
Capitol_Dome
NAED to Air Jan. 23 Webcast on Tax Law Implications

On Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 1:30 p.m. EST NAED's Senior VP Ed Orlet and Palmer Schoening and Ryan Ellis with the Family Business Coalition, will discuss what impact the new tax law will have on your business.

During this interactive webinar, they will review: 

  • How changes to the tax law will affect NAED members and your customers
  • What you need to get ahead of these changes 
  • 2018 legislative outlook on tax extenders

NAED says if you can’t attend, register anyway and they will send you a link to the archived webinar. If you need an overview of the plan, click here to check out Ed’s Government Affairs Video Update take a quick look at the specific areas of the new plan that could impact your distribution business. 

 

 

