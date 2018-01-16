NAED to Air Jan. 23 Webcast on Tax Law Implications

Trying to figure out how the new tax law will impact your business? Check out NAED’s Jan. 23 webinar, “We Have a New Tax Law - Now What?”

On Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 1:30 p.m. EST NAED's Senior VP Ed Orlet and Palmer Schoening and Ryan Ellis with the Family Business Coalition, will discuss what impact the new tax law will have on your business. Click here to register.

During this interactive webinar, they will review:

How changes to the tax law will affect NAED members and your customers

What you need to get ahead of these changes

2018 legislative outlook on tax extenders

NAED says if you can’t attend, register anyway and they will send you a link to the archived webinar. If you need an overview of the plan, click here to check out Ed’s Government Affairs Video Update take a quick look at the specific areas of the new plan that could impact your distribution business.