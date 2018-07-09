NAED Honors Four Industry Execs with 2018 Achievement Awards

National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED) (St. Louis, MO.): At its annual conference in May, NAED recognized four industry leaders who have made significant contributions to the electrical industry with NAED Annual Achievement Awards.

Arthur W. Hooper Achievement Award: Burt Schraga, past CEO and Chairman, Bell Electrical Supply (In above photo)

Associate Service Award: Bill Cheetham, VP Distribution Sales - Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Honorary Life Membership: Jim Etheridge, Crescent Electric Supply, Co.

Distributor Distinguished Service Award: Ray Womack, past CEO, Womack Electric Supply Co., Inc.

Industry Award of Merit: Rockwell Automation Inc.

CapitalTristate and Acuity Brands were recognized for their employee training efforts with the Excellence in Training Awards. This award is presented to both a distributor and a manufacturer that has been exceptionally active in the area of training and development to improve the electrical distribution channel.