NAED Honors Four Industry Execs with 2018 Achievement Awards

National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED) (St. Louis, MO.): At its annual conference in May, NAED recognized four industry leaders who have made significant contributions to the electrical industry with NAED Annual Achievement Awards.
Arthur W. Hooper Achievement Award: Burt Schraga, past CEO and Chairman, Bell Electrical Supply (In above photo)
Associate Service Award: Bill Cheetham, VP Distribution Sales - Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.
Honorary Life Membership: Jim Etheridge, Crescent Electric Supply, Co.
Distributor Distinguished Service Award: Ray Womack, past CEO, Womack Electric Supply Co., Inc.
Industry Award of Merit: Rockwell Automation Inc.
CapitalTristate and Acuity Brands were recognized for their employee training efforts with the Excellence in Training Awards. This award is presented to both a distributor and a manufacturer that has been exceptionally active in the area of training and development to improve the electrical distribution channel.