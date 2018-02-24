Service Wire & Independent Electric Supply Team Up for Spartan Race in Arizona

The Spartan Race was set on a strenuous course of more than eight miles packed with over 25 obstacles, including dead lifts, javelin/spear throwing, wall climbs, crawling under barbed wire in the mud, and jumping over fire.

Service Wire’s Phoenix sales team is always looking for ways to build on their relationships with customers. On February 10, three members of the Phoenix Sales office took team building to a whole new level when they paired up with Independent Electrical Supply (IES) to compete in a Spartan Race. Regional Sales Manager Mike Madjidi and Account Manager Shane Williams, along with Sales Rep Robby Glass represented Service Wire alongside teammates from IES to run the Spartan Super in Phoenix.

The race was set on a strenuous course of more than eight miles packed with over 25 obstacles, including dead lifts, javelin/spear throwing, wall climbs, crawling under barbed wire in the mud, and jumping over fire. Madjidi was approached by Dave Freeman, Regional Manager of IES, several months prior to the race and asked to form a team. No stranger to athletic competitions (he and Shane Williams competed in a 24-hour bicycle ride in 2016) Madjidi jumped at the challenge.

A fitness enthusiast, Madjidi likes to promote wellness with his “get off the couch” philosophy. “A Spartan Race is something I’ve wanted to do for years and when it provides an opportunity to strengthen both your body and a positive work relationship, it’s a Win-Win even if there’s no chance of winning the race.”

Shane Williams who has competed in many endurance events said the race was a challenge. “This is a unique event that offered challenges different from a standard event like biking or running,” he said in the press release. I’m glad I participated.”

Robby Glass is a student at Arizona State University and is serving as an Intern in the sales office. He finished the race in the top 5% overall. “It was a tough race, but I was glad to have done it with so many good people from the electrical industry,” he said.