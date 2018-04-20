A Walk Through the Minneapolis Upper Midwest Electrical Expo

The Upper Midwest Electrical Expo drew more than 9,500 electrical industry professionals to Minneapolis and secured its reputation as the largest local electrical show in the United States.

Sponsored by the North Central Electrical League and its Manufacturers Club, the two-day Upper Midwest Electrical Expo had 375 booths with more than 400 electrical manufacturers at the show. Local distributors sponsored 26 buses and brought attendees to the Expo from throughout the Upper Midwest. The next Expo will be held April 15-16, 2020.