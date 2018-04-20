Menu
News

A Walk Through the Minneapolis Upper Midwest Electrical Expo

Ideal_Industries_competition
Start Slideshow
The Upper Midwest Electrical Expo drew more than 9,500 electrical industry professionals to Minneapolis and secured its reputation as the largest local electrical show in the United States.

Sponsored by the North Central Electrical League and its Manufacturers Club, the two-day Upper Midwest Electrical Expo had 375 booths with more than 400 electrical manufacturers at the show. Local distributors sponsored 26 buses and brought attendees to the Expo from throughout the Upper Midwest. The next Expo will be held April 15-16, 2020.

 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Minnesota
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Monte Salsman, Winsupply 2018 National Sales Meeting
Winsupply 2018 National Meeting Report
Apr 06, 2018
klein_home_site
Take Comfort in Klein's Home-site Collection
Apr 01, 2018
Southwire_Tax_Cut_investments
Southwire to Invest $9 Million Into Workforce Following Tax Reform
Mar 26, 2018
Monte Salsman, Winsupply 2018 National Sales Meeting
A Walk Through Winsupply's 2018 National Meeting
Mar 19, 2018