Border States Groundbreaking 1025
Border States Electric Breaks Ground On New Branch Support Center

Border States Electric (BSE), Fargo, ND, recently broke ground on a 120,000-square-foot corporate headquarters building at the intersection of I-29 and I-94 in Fargo, ND. The Border States design team weighed needs with their budget to maximize every dollar spent to create a workplace that will enhance collaboration and productivity, portray the company brand and enhance recruiting. The three-story building with capacity for 540 employee-owners, gives Border States room for growth.

"We are proud to be a growing, 100% employee-owned company, headquartered in Fargo, ND” said Tammy Miller, CEO and board chair in a press release. “Our headquarters is the home to approximately 350 employee-owners who support over 90 branch locations across 18 states. This new Branch Support Center will allow us to bring our corporate office teams, who are currently scattered across three facilities in Fargo, into one to better serve our customers and branches." 

 

