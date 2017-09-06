F.D. Lawrence Electric Co. Named Semi-Finalist for Cincinnati Private Business Award

F.D. Lawrence Electric Co., Cincinnati, OH, is a semi-finalist for the 2017 Private Business Awards to be presented by the Goering Center for Family & Private Business, at the University of Cincinnati, an educational and informational resource center for family and privately held businesses.

To honor the positive contributions made by family and privately owned companies, the University of Cincinnati and the Goering Center for Family & Private Business each year presents the annual Tri-State Family and Private Business of the Year Awards. Applicants are judged by an independent panel on best practices of family and private businesses as defined by the Goering Center. Each year more than 500 businesses are nominated for these awards and from those nominees, 75 semi-finalists are selected.

Dennis O’Leary, CEO of The F.D. Lawrence Electric Co. said the recognition is high praise coming from such a well-respected organization. “The Goering Center is known across the country for their work with family owned and private businesses. To be named as a semi-finalist speaks highly of the hard work and integrity displayed each and every day by the people who make F.D. Lawrence Electric such an outstanding organization.”

The F.D. Lawrence Electric Co. operates locations in Cincinnati, Dayton, OH, and Burlington, KY. The company was ranked #113 on EW’s 2017 Top 200.