Mars Electric is Named a Certified Female Business Enterprise

Mars Electric received certification from the City of Cleveland to be recognized as a Female Business Enterprise (FBE) with Fran Doris as the CEO. Started 65 years ago by Sam and Rebecca Doris, Fran’s in-laws, Mars Electric is led by Fran, her husband and President, Mark Doris, and sons, Michael and Andrew Doris.

“I’m proud to work with my husband, sons and tremendous colleagues at Mars Electric to make it easy for customers to get all of their lighting, gear and electrical supplies in one place. We consider all of our employees to be family. It’s what Sam and Rebecca believed 65 years ago and still holds true today,” said Fran Doris, Mars Electric CEO.

Mars Electric recently opened its 12th and largest location in Mayfield Village. “Our goal is to be the #1 electrical wholesale distributor in Northeast Ohio. Adding the 12th location and doubling the size of our warehouse ensures our customers have the products and services they need when they need them,” said Michael Mammone, VP of sales of Mars Electric. Mars Electrics’ central warehouse now supplies 11 other locations serving customers who work on job sites from Cleveland to Ashtabula and Youngstown, and Akron to South of Canton and Sandusky.