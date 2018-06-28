Airmaster Hires Michael Fisette as Digital Marketing Specialist

Airmaster (Clarklake, MI): This manufacturer of air circulation and ventilation fan solutions recently hired Michael Fisette as its digital marketing specialist where he will develop, implement and measure the marketing and communications strategies for all of Airmaster’s social media, paid search, display, retargeting and contextual campaigns. He will also develop and maintain all of Airmaster’s corporate websites, social channels and blogs.

Fisette has more than 25 years of marketing experience. Prior to joining Airmaster, he worked as a website developer, marketing manager and a director of marketing for a number of different industries, including automotive, real estate, education, medical and industrial. Fisette served in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne. He currently lives in Lansing, MI, and earned an associate’s degree in graphic design from Lansing Community College.

“We are confident that Michael’s extensive background in marketing will improve brand awareness, boost customer engagement and expand the client base for Airmaster,” said Greg Helbling, vice president of sales and marketing at Airmaster, in the press release. “Michael will employ a number of trusted tactics to help improve Airmaster’s sales, such as improving organic page rankings, increasing website traffic and conversion rates and creating a strong social media presence.”

Founded in 1886 as the Diehl Fan Co., Airmaster manufactures heaters, air circulation and ventilation fan solutions for industrial and commercial use. In 2013, Airmaster was purchased by the Maico group, a family business from Germany that it says is globally recognized in the ventilation products space.