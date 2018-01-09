Alger Joins Universal Lighting Technologies as Regional Sales Manager

Universal Lighting Technologies, Inc. (Nashville, TN): Paul Alger has joined the company as a regional sales manager covering Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri and southern Illinois. In his new role, he will develop and execute sales plans to gain market share and grow sales for regional agent and distributors. He will focus on increasing awareness and growth of the EVERLINE LED Retrofit products, in addition to the company’s standard core distribution products. Alger will be based in DeKalb, IL.

“Paul’s broad experience working with key distribution customers will play an integral role in growing Universal’s market share in his territories,” said Donna Taylor, Universal’s Central Region vice president. “His success working for manufacturers and selling through distribution and agents to develop strong business partnerships will be an asset for our customers, as well as our company itself.”

Alger brings more than two decades of diverse industry experience in the commercial lighting and electrical distribution industry. He has opened new markets, developed chain and distributor branch partners, worked with buyer groups and delivered results for a multitude of key accounts. Before joining Universal, Alger held a national strategic account sales position and served as director of sales and marketing for more than five years.