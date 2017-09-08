Menu
Campbell_Apex
News>People

Apex Tool Group Names Campbell to VP Post

Campbell will be responsible for sales and channel marketing efforts in ATG’s Industrial, Construction and Automotive distribution channels, which include all North American Hand Tools product lines such as GEARWRENCH, Crescent, Lufkin and Wiss.

Apex Tool Group (Sparks, MD): Jeff Campbell recently joined Apex Tool Group (ATG) as VP, sales and Channel Marketing, North American Hand Tools.  He is responsible for sales and channel marketing efforts in ATG’s Industrial, Construction and Automotive distribution channels, which include all North American Hand Tools product lines such as GEARWRENCH, Crescent, Lufkin and Wiss.

Campbell reports to John Constantine, SVP and president, North American Hand Tools. Campbell most recently served as senior VP of North American Sales Werner Co., for its Werner ladders and fall protection, Knaack jobsite, and Weather Guard truck and van products.  Before Werner, he worked for Newell Brands as VP of sales for its Irwin and Lenox tool brands, among others, and was responsible for all U.S. sales in its professional distribution channels.  He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Lambuth University.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
bricker_sonepar_retirement
Jay Bricker Retires From Sonepar
Sep 05, 2017
Production line at St. Marys, PA, Sylvania plant
Ledvance Initiative Invests Millions in U.S. Sylvania Factories
Aug 31, 2017
Veum Promoted to President at IEWC
Aug 23, 2017
Universal Adds Freddy Preston as Southeast Regional Sales Manager
Aug 21, 2017