Apex Tool Group Names Campbell to VP Post

Apex Tool Group (Sparks, MD): Jeff Campbell recently joined Apex Tool Group (ATG) as VP, sales and Channel Marketing, North American Hand Tools. He is responsible for sales and channel marketing efforts in ATG’s Industrial, Construction and Automotive distribution channels, which include all North American Hand Tools product lines such as GEARWRENCH, Crescent, Lufkin and Wiss.

Campbell reports to John Constantine, SVP and president, North American Hand Tools. Campbell most recently served as senior VP of North American Sales Werner Co., for its Werner ladders and fall protection, Knaack jobsite, and Weather Guard truck and van products. Before Werner, he worked for Newell Brands as VP of sales for its Irwin and Lenox tool brands, among others, and was responsible for all U.S. sales in its professional distribution channels. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Lambuth University.