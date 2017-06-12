Menu
Bagozzi Joins Start Lighting as Director of Sales

Nicole Bagozzi has joined the LED lighting system manufacturer as its director of sales. She was most recently the principal of EDG Reps, an Arizona manufacturers’ rep firm that was the subject of a 2016 cover story in Electrical Wholesaling.  Bagozzi started in her father-in-law’s business on the ground floor working in administration and spent time in inside sales, outside sales, operations manager, and then as V.P. and finally as the principal of the agency, which Ewing-Foley purchased earlier this year.

TAGS: Rep News Lighting
