Bellissimo Named RACO Brand Manager

Hubbell Commercial Construction, South Bend, IN, appointed Jack Bellissimo as the RACO brand manager. In his new role, Bellissimo will develop and execute overall brand strategy as a “brand ambassador” for all RACO product lines, including electrical boxes, covers and fittings for commercial, industrial and residential markets, including new product development.
