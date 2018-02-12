Menu
David White, Border States Electric
News>People

Border States Names White President, Promotes Four Other VPs

White has 28 years in the electrical wholesale distribution industry, including 17 years with Shealy Electrical Wholesalers, which BSE acquired in 2016

Border States Electric (Fargo, ND): David White, the company’s executive vice president, will be promoted to president of BSE on April 1, 2018. White has 28 years in the electrical wholesale distribution industry, including 17 years with Shealy Electrical Wholesalers, which BSE acquired in 2016. White has also been actively engaged in the industry, serving on NAED and AD boards.

Register to view the full article

Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: North Dakota
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
mike-gelotti_orbit
Gelotti Joins Orbit Industries as Regional Manager
Feb 06, 2018
Robroy Enclosures Promotes Schroder, Hill and Calvi
Feb 05, 2018
Warner to Lead Leviton’s Lighting Business Unit
Feb 05, 2018
John_Dean_Omni_Cable1025
Omni Cable Promotes John Dean to Director of Marketing & E-Commerce
Feb 05, 2018