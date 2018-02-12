Border States Names White President, Promotes Four Other VPs

Border States Electric (Fargo, ND): David White, the company’s executive vice president, will be promoted to president of BSE on April 1, 2018. White has 28 years in the electrical wholesale distribution industry, including 17 years with Shealy Electrical Wholesalers, which BSE acquired in 2016. White has also been actively engaged in the industry, serving on NAED and AD boards.
Register to view the full article
Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments