Sonepar USA (Charleston, SC): Mike Dumas is now COO of Capital Electric. Dumas will be based out of Capital Electric’s headquarters in Upper Marlboro, MD. Prior to this appointment, Dumas was District Vice President at Graybar where he was responsible for day-to-day business activities for the St. Louis district and Phoenix district, respectively. Dumas also served as VP of Communications/Data and the VP of Corporate Accounts during his 30-year tenure at Graybar.