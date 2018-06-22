Changing Faces Among Eaton’s Electrical Sector Leadership

Eaton Corp. (Pittsburgh): Molly Murphy has been named senior vice president, North American Sales, and Jeff Krakowiak has been named senior vice president, Marketing and Commercial Operations, effective August 1. During the transition, Molly will work with Dave Bucklew, who is retiring November 9, 2018 after 37 years of service.
