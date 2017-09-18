Comeaux to Lead Summit’s Broussard Service Center

Summit Electric Supply (Albuquerque, NM): Tracy Comeaux has been promoted to service center leader of its Broussard, LA, location. A 23-year industry veteran, Comeaux has been at Summit for 10 years and has progressively advanced through positions in customer service, account management and operations. Prior to being promoted, Comeaux was the operations manager for the Broussard location.

“Tracy has been a dedicated member of our Broussard Service Center, always willing to go the extra mile,” said Chip Shows, Summit VP, Louisiana district. “He is well respected by his fellow team members, customers and vendors.”