Crum Electric Supply, Casper, WY, appointed Jeff Hockin to chief executive officer of the company and David M. Crum its new president & general manager.

Hockin joined Crum Electric in 1985 in inside sales and has been branch manager, VP Sales & Marketing, VP & general manager, and has served since 2004 as the company’s president and COO. Hockin currently serves on the board of directors of buying/marketing group Affiliated Distributors (AD), Wayne, PA. He has held positions with AD as chairman of various committees, and served on AD’s Electrical Division board.

The latest of his family to help lead the company, Crum joined the company in 1999 as an automation specialist after some time with Pacific Scientific Corp. as an application engineer. Since 2004 he has been vice president of Sales & Marketing. Along with serving on various industry committees and councils, Dave served as NAED’s vice president for the Western Region.