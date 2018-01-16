Cunningham Named Director of Construction for Minnesota's Werner Electric

Werner Electric (Cottage, MN): Bob Cunningham, a 30-year veteran of the industry, will lead the company’s construction business as director of construction. In this newly created role, Cunningham will have responsibility for leading commodity and core product and supplier strategy, quotations and project management.

Accompanying the announcement, John Farrell, VP of marketing and sales said, “At Werner, we are working to transform what a distributor can do. Bob’s wealth of customer and product experience in all facets of our business with be integral in our continued construction growth.”

Cunningham comes with extensive knowledge of the industry that spans over three decades. His professional experience in electrical distribution, manufacturing and construction will be the foundation for his success in the new position. “Werner has grown considerably in the construction business and I plan to focus on helping us deliver the next level of constructions services to help our customer grow their businesses,” Cunningham said of the announcement.

For 15 years, Cunningham has been a leading contributor in the Werner business. As director of construction, he will build on that knowledge and his existing relationships to further support customers and positively impact the market.