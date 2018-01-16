Menu
Cunnigham_Werner
News>People

Cunningham Named Director of Construction for Minnesota's Werner Electric

Cunningham has been with Werner Electric for 15 years and has 30 years of experience working in various facets of the electrical industry.

Werner Electric (Cottage, MN): Bob Cunningham, a 30-year veteran of the industry, will lead the company’s construction business as director of construction. In this newly created role, Cunningham will have responsibility for leading commodity and core product and supplier strategy, quotations and project management.

 Accompanying the announcement, John Farrell, VP of marketing and sales said, “At Werner, we are working to transform what a distributor can do. Bob’s wealth of customer and product experience in all facets of our business with be integral in our continued construction growth.”

Cunningham comes with extensive knowledge of the industry that spans over three decades.  His professional experience in electrical distribution, manufacturing and construction will be the foundation for his success in the new position.  “Werner has grown considerably in the construction business and I plan to focus on helping us deliver the next level of constructions services to help our customer grow their businesses,” Cunningham said of the announcement.

For 15 years, Cunningham has been a leading contributor in the Werner business.  As director of construction, he will build on that knowledge and his existing relationships to further support customers and positively impact the market. 

 

TAGS: Minnesota
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Graybar Names Bill Hoyt Vice President of Strategic Accounts
Jan 10, 2018
Paul_Alger_ULT_1025
Alger Joins Universal Lighting Technologies as Regional Sales Manager
Jan 10, 2018
Legrand’s Amy Hahne Promoted to V.P and General Manager of Shading Systems
Jan 09, 2018
Randy_Breaux_Motion_1025
Motion Industries Makes Executive Appointments
Jan 07, 2018