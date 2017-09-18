Menu
Bryan Dabruzzi, Omni Cable
Dabruzzi Named Omni Cable Southeastern Regional Vice President

He was regional manager for Omni Cable’s Charlotte branch for over five years.

Omni Cable (West Chester, PA): Bryan Dabruzzi has been promoted to Southeastern regional vice president, responsible for Omni Cable’s Atlanta, Charlotte, and Tampa locations. He’ll be working closely with the company’s Regional Managers in those facilities to support customers and grow Omni Cable’s business.

Dabruzzi was the regional manager for Omni Cable’s Charlotte branch for over five years. He joined Omni Cable in 2009 and has held multiple sales positions within the company throughout the years. “Bryan has developed into a true leader over the years,” said Greg Lampert, Omni Cable’s president. “He has built partnerships that drive our business today and will enable us to expand our value to customers as we move forward,” he added.

Dabruzzi graduated from Miami University, Ohio, with a degree in operations management.

TAGS: North Carolina South Atlantic
