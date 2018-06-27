Menu
Andy Schwegel, Emerson Automation Solutions
Andy Schwegel is now vice president of International & Industrial/Commercial Sales for Appleton Group
News>People

Emerson Realigns Appleton Leadership

Emerson (St. Louis): The company announced key executive changes at Appleton Group, part of its Automation Solutions business. Effective immediately, 25-year electrical industry veteran Andy Schwegel has been promoted to vice president of International & Industrial/Commercial sales. Harish Shinde has been promoted to succeed Schwegel as vice president/general manager of Sola and Heating Cable Systems. Joe Ugarte has been promoted

