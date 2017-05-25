FLIR Appoints Cannon President & CEO

FLIR Systems Inc. (Wilsonville, OR): James Cannon has been appointed president and CEO, effective June 19, succeeding Andy Teich, whose retirement after 33 years of service was previously announced on Feb. 14.

He previously served for more than 16 years in a variety of senior leadership positions at Stanley Black & Decker., most recently as president of Stanley Security North America & Emerging Markets. He also served in the U.S. Army for 10 years as an infantryman and armor officer in a wide variety of assignments around the world, including Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm in Iraq.

Cannon serves on the board of directors of Lydall Inc. and has a degree in business administration/marketing from the University of Tennessee.