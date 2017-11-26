Menu
Forest Lighting Appoints Steven Dore Chief Sales Officer

As CSO, Dore’s direct reports will include Forest Lighting’s entire North American outside and inside sales teams. He will report to Ni.

Forest Lighting (Atlanta, GA):  The company recently appointed Steven Dore to the position of Chief Sales Officer, effective immediately. He previously managed the Northeast sales territory for Forest Lighting. Prior to joining Forest Lighting, Mr. Dore held a variety of increasingly responsible sales and management positions over a long career with WESCO Distribution. As CSO, Mr. Dore’s direct reports will include Forest Lighting’s entire North American outside and inside sales teams. He will report to Jian Ni, COO of Forest Lighting.

“Our rapid growth over the last three years brought Forest Lighting to the point where we needed additional senior management help to assure our business can handle accelerating customer demand,” said  Ni in a press release. “Our product portfolio continues to grow, we are adding sales agency representation, and distributors look to us for “Affordable Performance” when it comes to LED lighting. Steve’s deep experience and knowledge made him an ideal choice for this new leadership position.”

