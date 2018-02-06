Gelotti Joins Orbit Industries as Regional Manager

Orbit Industries Inc. (Cleveland, OH): Mike Gelotti has joined the company as South Central (west) and Eastern (north) Regional Sales Manager. He will drive Orbit Industries’ sales strategies and accelerate market growth by identifying market trends and supporting the region with training, marketing and promotional programs. Gelotti will manage sales representatives covering states in the western NAED South Central region, including: the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky, West Tennessee, and Arkansas. He will also manage sales representatives covering states in the northern NAED Eastern region, including Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and upstate New York.

Gelotti has more than 20 years of experience within the electrical industry. Prior to Orbit, he was a manufacturers' sales representative for Cincinnati-based Midwestern Electrical Sales, which carried Orbit Industries among other brands in its line card. He held roles with Tanner Inc. Wire and Cable Specialists, and began his career in the electrical industry with Westinghouse Power. Prior to that, Mr. Gelotti served as a Sergeant in the United States Army, with an occupational specialty in nuclear chemical science.

According to Orbit Industries’ President David Nikayin, “This position is all about relationships. Mike understands the market and is a master at using all available resources to make things happen and ensure the success of our distributors and contractors. We are fortunate to have Mike’s strategic market development, product line positioning, and sales experience.”