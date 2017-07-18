Menu
Halco Hires Mei to Lead Supply Chain Operations

Halco Lighting Technologies, Norcross, GA, manufacturer of LED lamp, ballast and luminaire solutions, appointed Bart Mei as senior vice president, Supply Chain Operations. Mei will assume global leadership of the Halco Lighting supply chain, supplier management, and distribution operations.

Mei comes to Halco from Feit Electric where he was the vice president, global supply chain, for the past two years overseeing their global supply operations in both the US and Asia. Before that, he worked for Acuity Brands as their director, global sourcing for over four years.  Before joining Acuity, he held various leadership roles in China in the sourcing and manufacturing field.

Mei will report to Fawaz Khalil, president and chief executive officer of Halco Lighting. Mei has a Bachelor of Engineering in Textile Engineering from Zhongyuan University of Technology.

TAGS: Lighting
