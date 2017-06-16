Highgate Joins Kobi Electric for National Accounts

Kobi Electric (Fort Worth, TX): James Highgate has joined this LED lighting manufacturer as a sales representative responsible for developing national accounts. Highgate's appointment coincides with Kobi's launch of several new product categories including LED commercial downlight retrofit kits, under-cabinet fixtures and linear high bays.

Highgate is a career lighting expert. He created The LED Show to promote energy efficient lighting and introduce energy efficient lighting products, and has been active with the Illuminating Engineering Society (IESNA) including co-authoring numerous IES publications as well as writing articles for lighting community trade publications.

"Adding an industry star like James Highgate solidifies Kobi Electric's position as one of the most progressive lighting manufactures in North America," said Kobi Electric president Nick Peragine. "We are committed to having the best team to deliver our products to our distributors and customers, and James is an ideal fit for Kobi's mission."