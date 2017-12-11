Horizon Solutions Hires Kerkhove as President & CEO, Baker Promoted to COO

Horizon Solutions (Rochester, NY): John Kerkhove, current VP of global sales at Eaton Crouse-Hinds, has been named president and CEO, effective January 3, 2018. Mike Herrmann, current president and CEO, will continue as the CFO after the transition. In addition, Karen Baker, executive VP of sales operations, products, and services management, was promoted to COO effective Dec. 5. The leadership announcements are the result of a succession plan overseen by the Horizon Solutions Board of Directors since 2013.

"John is exceptionally well qualified to lead the company,” said Mike Herrmann, president and CEO, in the press release. “For nearly three decades, John has built an impressive track record of strategic, operational, and business development accomplishments. He has proven to be a successful and trusted leader and brings a respected reputation for developing people and inspiring teams. John shares our values and our focus on innovation and he places the same strong emphasis as we do on the customer experience. The board unanimously agreed that John's leadership experience, coupled with his strategic thinking and proven ability to deliver results, make him the right person to help execute Horizon Solutions' strategic priorities and drive sustainable growth. John encompasses everything we stand for and I could not be more pleased about his appointment to this critical role," said Herrmann.

Kerkhove began his career in 1986 as sales engineer at Square D and subsequently served in sales and marketing positions across the company. Transitioning to Eaton Crouse-Hinds in 2005, he was promoted to VP of sales North America, in 2011, and to VP of global sales, in 2015. Kerkhove earned a bachelor's degree in engineering from Purdue University.