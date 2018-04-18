IEWC Appoints Veum as CEO as Part of Succession Plan

IEWC (Milwaukee, WI): The company’s board of directors has appointed Mike Veum as CEO effective immediately. His acceptance of the CEO position is the final strategic step in a succession plan to transition both the CEO and corporate president leadership responsibilities of David Nestingen, who has served as CEO since Jann. 1999. Nestingen will continue to serve as IEWC’s chairman of the board.

This appointment is an internal promotion for Veum who joined IEWC in April 2016 as president of the company’s North America OEM division. In Aug. 2017, he was named as IEWC’s corporate president and identified as the next CEO, allowing a planned period of time for David and Mike to work closely together through the final steps of transition.