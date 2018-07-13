IM Supply Hires McGowan as Director of National Account Sales

IM Supply (Dallas, TX): This provider of electrical, lighting and MRO supplies for industrial customers that are national or North American in scope appointed Dave McGowan as director of national account sales. He brings to IM Supply an extensive amount of relevant industry experience, along with a proven track record of creating and growing national account partnerships with Fortune 1000 companies. Spending the entirety of his distribution career with WESCO, McGowan looks forward to working with key leaders to write many new national account contracts featuring IM Supply distributors.

McGowan earned a hospitality administration degree from Florida State University, then began his professional career in sales with the Atlanta Braves baseball organization. After three seasons, he enrolled full time in Georgia Tech’s MBA program. Upon graduation, he officially entered the world of electrical distribution by way of WESCO Global Accounts.

“I am excited about IM Supply’s vision for the present and the future to offer our customers single national account solutions, strengthened by sustained cost savings and meaningful business analytics, all supported by the strongest distributor partners and fulfillment network in the industry,” McGowan said.

The distributor owners of IM Supply include EW Top 200 distributors like Alameda Electrical Distributors, Crescent Electric Supply, Dakota Supply Group, Elliott Electric Supply, Madison Electric Co., Mayer Electric Supply, Richards Electric Supply, Springfield Electric Supply, Standard Electric Co., Summit Electric Supply, The Hite Co., United Electric Supply, U.S. Electrical Services, Walters Wholesale Electric, Wholesale Electric Supply, and Womack Electric Supply.

According to information at www.imsupplygroup.com, “IM Supply’s mission is to service national contracts with world-class service through a combined network of over 760 locations in 45 states.”