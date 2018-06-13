Independent Electric Supply Hires New Digital Marketing Specialist

Independent Electric Supply (Somerville, MA): Coinciding with the launch of the distributor's new website and e-store, Taylor Troy has joined the company as digital marketing specialist. Troy has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Graphic Design. In her new role, Troy will be responsible for the IES online presence, including the website, social media and all mobile marketing content. She will report to Bob Trolander, VP of marketing and business development
