Jay Bricker Retires From Sonepar

Jay Bricker, senior vice president, vendor relations, has announced his retirement from Sonepar after 20 years of service to the organization.He began his career at Sonepar USA headquarters in 1998 shortly after the founding of the USA business. As one of the very early members of the USA organization, Bricker developed and pioneered Sonepar USA efforts in marketing, e-commerce and vendor relations. Prior to his USA role, he was VP of operations for Cooper Electric, a Sonepar USA company.

“Jay has been part of numerous acquisitions and was instrumental in helping to build the network of Sonepar companies we have today in the USA. We thank Jay for his contributions to the success of the organization and wish him a well-deserved retirement,” Halsey Cook, president and CEO, Sonepar USA, said in a press release.