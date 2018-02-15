Jim Bracken Named New Chief Executive Officer at Leff Electric

Leff Electric (Cleveland, OH): Lighting industry veteran Jim Bracken has joined the company as CEO. Bruce Leff will become vice chairman and Dan Nitowsky will remain as president, reporting to Bracken. Bracken comes to Leff following a 38-year career at GE, with industry experience in both distribution and lighting. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering from Cooper Union, an MBA from Claremont Graduate University, and is a registered Professional Engineer in the State of California.

Founded in 1921, Leff Electric distributes products both in Ohio and nationally. The company has six divisions, which include Energy Solutions, National Accounts, Light Projects, Gear Projects, Magnum Cable and Leff Managed Inventory. The company was ranked #91 in Electrical Wholesaling’s 2017 Top 200 Listing, with $94.25 million in sales, 123 employees and eight locations.