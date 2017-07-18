Kaman Distribution Hires Ames as VP, GM – Automation

Kaman Distribution Group, Bloomfield, CT, named Jeff Ames as its new vice president and general manager of its Automation platform.

Ames joins the company from Eaton Corp.’s Notification business and will report to Steve Smidler, Kaman Distribution Group’s president. His more than 25 years of experience in engineered products and systems businesses, with roles spanning commercial, technical, and operational responsibilities, includes 17 years at Eaton including roles as business unit manager for Eaton’s Wright Line business. Prior to Eaton, Jeff held positions at Schneider Electric’s industrial controls business in various commercial and technical roles and at International Business Machines.

“Jeff’s commercial and operational experience and knowledge of the automation and control market will prove valuable assets to Kaman as we further build our product platforms and portfolio,” said Smidler. “With his leadership, we are well-positioned for growth.”

Ames earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Syracuse University and an MBA from Marist College. He resides near Worcester, MA and will be based out of the Kaman Automation facility in Franklin, MA.