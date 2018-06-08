Kennedy Appointed CEO at DSG

Dakota Supply Group (DSG) (Fargo, ND): Paul Kennedy has joined the company CEO. Starting June 11, Kennedy will lead DSG’s management efforts and oversee the company’s business operations. He will be based out of DSG’s Plymouth, MN, office but will also spend considerable time at DSG’s 33 locations throughout Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Before joining DSG, most recently Kennedy served as president and COO of Midwest-based First Supply. Prior to that, he spent 20 years in progressively senior management roles with Westburne Supply, Ferguson Enterprises and Wolseley in Canada. Tracing his roots, Kennedy’s career began as a Navy Intelligence Officer, then shifted to management of a plumbing and HVAC contractor in upper Minnesota. He’s been part of the trade industries ever since.

Along with being one of the largest distributors of electrical supplies in the United States, DSG also supplies the plumbing, HVAC/R, utility, communications, waterworks and automation trades. The employee-owned company has nearly 700 employee-owners.