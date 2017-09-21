Khim Lee Named President of Lighting Science

Lighting Science (West Warwick, RI): Khim Lee has been named president. Khim brings over 15 years’ experience in LED lighting, management consulting, and private equity operations to the role, in which he will drive the next phase of growth at the LED lighting specialist focused on health and horticultural applications.

Khim will oversee all strategic and business aspects of the company, managing the creation of innovative biological, horticultural and urban lighting solutions for commercial and consumer markets, the company said in a release. He will work alongside Abraham Morris, executive chairman of Lighting Science, Ed Bednarcik, CEO of its recently separated private-label business Global Value Lighting, David Friedman, the recently appointed president of horticultural arm VividGro, and Fred Maxik, founder and CTO.

“We are very pleased to welcome Khim into the Lighting Science family,” said Fred Maxik, founder and CTO of Lighting Science. “We are confident that under his leadership Lighting Science will continue to break new ground and open up new avenues of innovation in LED lighting and lighting solutions. In conjunction with our work with Harvard and NASA, Lighting Science has proven that light can have positive impacts on human health and biology, and we are committed to developing these technologies to enable a healthier future.”

Khim received his Bachelors Degree in Chemical Engineering and Economics from the University of California Berkeley and his Masters in Mechanical Engineering from California Institute of Technology. He started his career at McKinsey & Co. in San Francisco, CA. Khim then served as product line director at Philips Lumileds, where he launched and built its Mid-Power lighting LED product line. Most recently, Khim was at Vector Capital, a technology-focused private equity fund, where he led strategic and cross-portfolio initiatives across a portfolio of technology companies.