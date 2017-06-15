Knipex Tools Adds Warren to Key Accounts Team

Darryl Warren, KnipexKnipex Tools (Buffalo Grove, IL): Daryl Warren has joined the tool company as key accounts sales manager. Warren has more than 20 years of industry experience, most recently as a regional sales manager at General Tools and Instruments and before that in positions in strategic accounts, marketing, sales and management at LA-CO Industries/Markal and JPW Industries.

“Daryl’s two decades of industry knowledge and ability to work well with key accounts of all sizes will be a great addition to the company,” said Stephanie Kaleta, vice president of sales, Knipex Tools. “He provides excellent sales and marketing support and direction that will benefit our customers and support our team.”

Warren earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Indiana University in Bloomington, IN. He lives in Cary, Ill., with his wife and three children. In his spare time, Warren enjoys traveling for his children’s sporting events and volunteering as a basketball coach for the Cary Basketball Association.