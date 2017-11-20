Menu
Alfonse Lariviere, Kaman Distribution
News>People

Lariviere Named President of Kaman Distribution

Lariviere has been with Kaman since 2004 in finance roles at several of its business units.

Kaman Corp. (Bloomfield, CT): The company named Alphonse J. Lariviere, Jr., 58, president of its distribution segment effective immediately, assuming the position previously held by Steve Smidler. Lariviere has served in various roles with Kaman Corporation since 2004, most recently as senior vice president – Finance & Administration in the distribution segment. He has also been president of Kaman’s Composite Structures business, senior VP-finance of its Aerospace Group, and

