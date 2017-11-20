Lariviere Named President of Kaman Distribution

Kaman Corp. (Bloomfield, CT): The company named Alphonse J. Lariviere, Jr., 58, president of its distribution segment effective immediately, assuming the position previously held by Steve Smidler. Lariviere has served in various roles with Kaman Corporation since 2004, most recently as senior vice president – Finance & Administration in the distribution segment. He has also been president of Kaman’s Composite Structures business, senior VP-finance of its Aerospace Group, and