Menu
News>People

Legrand’s Amy Hahne Promoted to V.P and General Manager of Shading Systems

Hahne has been with Legrand since 1999 and comes to the BCS division from her previous position as V.P. of marketing for Legrand’s adorne collection, a line of decorative, fashion forward light switches, dimmers, outlets and smart automation products.

Legrand North & Central America business unit (San Jose, CA):  The company promoted Amy Hahne to V.P. and general manager of Shading Systems for its Building Controls Systems (BCS) division. Hahne has been with Legrand since 1999 and comes to the BCS division from her previous position as V.P. of marketing for Legrand’s adorne collection, a line of decorative, fashion forward light switches, dimmers, outlets and smart automation products. In her new role, Hahne will oversee QMotion and Solarfective businesses supporting the growth of Legrand’s residential and commercial shading markets. BCS brings a unique approach focusing on dynamic lighting, shade, and skylight control as well as user experience to provide integrated and unmatched automated lighting control and advanced shading solutions. By leading QMotion and Solarfective, Hahne will work with both residential and commercial teams to advance innovative efforts in both areas.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Paul_Alger_ULT_1025
Alger Joins Universal Lighting Technologies as Regional Sales Manager
Jan 10, 2018
Randy_Breaux_Motion_1025
Motion Industries Makes Executive Appointments
Jan 07, 2018
Bellissimo Named RACO Brand Manager
Jan 03, 2018
Luis-Valls-Photo992
Valls Appointed President of Turtle & Hughes
Jan 02, 2018