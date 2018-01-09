Legrand’s Amy Hahne Promoted to V.P and General Manager of Shading Systems

Legrand North & Central America business unit (San Jose, CA): The company promoted Amy Hahne to V.P. and general manager of Shading Systems for its Building Controls Systems (BCS) division. Hahne has been with Legrand since 1999 and comes to the BCS division from her previous position as V.P. of marketing for Legrand’s adorne collection, a line of decorative, fashion forward light switches, dimmers, outlets and smart automation products. In her new role, Hahne will oversee QMotion and Solarfective businesses supporting the growth of Legrand’s residential and commercial shading markets. BCS brings a unique approach focusing on dynamic lighting, shade, and skylight control as well as user experience to provide integrated and unmatched automated lighting control and advanced shading solutions. By leading QMotion and Solarfective, Hahne will work with both residential and commercial teams to advance innovative efforts in both areas.