Leviton Names New VPs of Sales for Two Divisions

The company drew from internal talent to name two new vice presidents of sales and announced an upcoming retirement.

Leviton Manufacturing (Melville, NY): The company drew from internal talent to name two new vice presidents of sales and announced an upcoming retirement. Jeff Beyert is now VP of sales for the company’s Energy Management, Controls, and Automation business division; John LaMontagne is now VP of sales for the newly formed Leviton Lighting Business Unit; and Timothy Brennan, VP of sales for ConTech Lighting (a Leviton company) announced his retirement, effective January 5, 2018.

TAGS: Lighting
